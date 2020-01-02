A Bacon Wrapped Date Night

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. – Licensed Therapist Allison Carver, LPC helps couples reconnect though cooking. She shared this easy three ingredient recipe that’s perfect to start your Date Night Journey! For More information visit www.cookintonight.com

INGREDIENTS FOR BACON WRAPPED DATES

16 fresh or dried pitted dates, such as Medjool

16 smoked almonds

8 thick slices uncooked applewood-smoked bacon, sliced in half and then cut again crosswise

Aluminum Foil

DIRECTIONS FOR DATES

This recipe has only a few steps, so it can easily be divided in half. One person do step 1 and the other person do step 2. Both do step 3 together.

Step 1: Preheat oven to 400 degrees

Step 2: Cut a slit in each date. Place almonds inside slits. Press together the dates to close slits. Wrap each date with a piece of bacon.

Step 3: Line a shallow baking pan with aluminum foil. Add a roasting rack; place the dates on rack. Roast for 15 to 20 minutes or until bacon is crisp.

Step 4: Serve immediately with toothpicks. Dates will be hot inside so be careful not to burn yourself!