#2020TipChallenge: Celebrities, others start new year by tipping servers generously

Posted 1:55 pm, January 2, 2020, by , Updated at 02:12PM, January 2, 2020

A new year is here and that means another social media challenge — and this one is rewarding all the hardworking servers.

Actor Donnie Wahlberg kicked off 2020 by tipping an IHOP waitress in St. Charles, Illinois, a whopping $2,020, his wife Jenny McCarthy tweeted.

“@DonnieWahlberg starting 2020 off like the amazing man he is. #ihop #2020tipchallenge,” the actress wrote on Twitter.

People were quick to praise the celebrities for their generosity. But it’s not just the rich and famous who are getting in on the trend.

A waitress in Michigan was tipped $2,020 — or 8,700% — on Sunday, December 29.

According to The Alpena News, the server is a recovering addict who was living in a homeless shelter just a year ago. She moved to Alpena, Michigan, to start over.

“I’m going to build a future because of this,” Danielle Franzoni told WXYZ. “My kids have a future and I have a home. It’s a big deal. It’s a really big deal.”

Others are getting in on the generous trend as well. While not everyone can afford to tip more than $2,000, people on social media have been posting photos of their own version of the challenge, tipping $20.20 to some of their servers.

