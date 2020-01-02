× 2 Virginia hospital systems pledge $15-an-hour wage by 2022

NORFOLK, Va. — Two major hospital systems in Virginia say they’ll raise the wages of their lowest-paid workers to $15 an hour. That amounts to about $31,000 a year.

The Virginian-Pilot reported Wednesday that Sentara Healthcare and Bon Secours Mercy Health have each pledged pay increases by 2022.

Bon Secours Mercy Health says the change will affect more than 8,100 associates, or 14% of the health system’s 60,000 employees. That equates to a $17 million investment in associate pay over the next three years.

Bon Secours Mercy Health says their new compensation model is designed to enable its associates and their families to enjoy a “dignified livelihood while working, and in retirement.”

The hospital systems are joining other large employers across the nation who are increasing workers’ compensation. Many states and cities have passed laws to raise wages as well. The federally mandated minimum wage has remained at $7.25 an hour since 2009.