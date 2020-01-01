Virginia’s House Speaker-elect to leave job at lobbying firm

Man killed in accidental shooting
Posted 12:14 pm, January 1, 2020, by , Updated at 12:22PM, January 1, 2020

Democrat Eileen Filler-Corn of Fairfax County stands in her office in the Pocahontas Building Tuesday, December 18, 2018 in Richmond, Va.

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia’s House Speaker-elect is stepping down from her job at a lobbying firm as she prepares for her new leadership role.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reported Tuesday that Eileen Filler-Corn is doing so to alleviate the potential for conflicts of interest.

The Democrat had served as government relations director at Albers & Company. The firm lobbies at the Statehouse and governor’s office on health care and energy issues.

Filler-Corn was not a lobbyist. Some of her clients, however, had interests or dealings before the state.

