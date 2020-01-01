Suspicious death investigation launched after 69-year-old’s body found at Nottoway home

NOTTOWAY COUNTY, Va. — Troopers are investigating a suspicious death after 69-year-old man’s body was discovered at a Nottoway County home on New Year’s Day.

Sgt. Keeli L. Hill with Virginia State Police said troopers received a call from Nottoway County Sheriff’s Office about a death at a residence in the 4000 block of Old Nottoway Road just after 10:20 a.m.

“The remains will be transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Richmond where an autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death,” Hill said.

No additional details were released about the case.

Hill said the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation Richmond Field Office is investigating with case with aid from the Nottoway County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials urged anyone with information about the case to call Virginia State Police at 804-553-3445, the Nottoway Sheriff’s Office at 434-645-9044 or Crime Solvers at 434-645-7111.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can submit a news tip here.