Man arrested for deadly New Year’s shooting
Man killed in accidental shooting

‘Captain America’ actress charged in mother’s murder

Posted 2:26 pm, January 1, 2020, by , Updated at 02:27PM, January 1, 2020

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An Olathe, Kansas, woman has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder in connection to the death of a 68-year-old Olathe woman earlier this month.

Mollie Fitzgerald, 38, is being held in the Johnson County Detention Center on a $500,000 bond in connection to the Dec. 20, 2019, death of Patricia Fitzgerald.

Patricia was Mollie’s mother.

Mollie Fitzgerald is scheduled to first appear before a judge on the charges on Jan. 2.

Mollie Fitzgerald played a small role in the movie “Captain America,” and had other small roles in other films, according to website IMDb.

This story was originally published by KSHB in Kansas City.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.