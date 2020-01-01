Man critically injured in Richmond New Year’s Day shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. – A man was critically injured in an early morning shooting in Richmond’s Gilpin Court neighborhood on New Year’s Day.

Police say officers were called to the 900 block of St. Paul Street for the report of a shooting at approximately 4:38 a.m.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man behind the apartment buildings who had suffered a gunshot wound.

That man was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

There is no word on a suspect at this time.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or at http://www.7801000.com [7801000.com]. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.