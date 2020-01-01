Man arrested after woman killed in New Year’s shooting in Richmond

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Police have made an arrest in a deadly shooting just minutes into the New Year in Richmond.

Officers were called to the 2500 block of North Avenue for a report of a shooting just before 12:15 a.m., according to James Mercante with Richmond Police.

Police said 28-year-old La-tiyah S. Hood, of the 3000 block of O Street, was driven to an area hospital with an apparent gunshot wound.

Police said that is where she died of her injuries.

"The Medical Examiner will determine cause and manner of death," Mercante said.

Detectives arrested 25-year-old Mateen B. Johnson, of the 7600 block of Portadown Court in Henrico, in connection with the shooting.

Johnson was charged with involuntary manslaughter.

No additional details about the circumstances surrounding the shooting were available at last check.

Detectives ask anyone with any information about this incident to call Major Crimes Detective P. Mansfield at 804-646-6996 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can submit a news tip here.