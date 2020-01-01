Man killed at Henrico home on New Year’s; suspect arrested

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. – Police have made an arrest after a man was killed in a shooting early New Year's morning at a home in eastern Henrico County.

Officers were called for a report of an accidental shooting at a home in the 1400 block of Southbury at 4:30 a.m., according to Lt. Matt Pecka with Henrico Police.

When officers arrived, they found 24-year-old Jayshon M. Brooks, of Henrico County, suffering from a gunshot wound.

Brooks was transported to VCU Medical Center where he died of his injuries, according to Pecka.

Neighbor: ' I feel sorry for the parents'

Neighbor Raleigh Deschazor woke up on New Year’s Day to find police tape surrounding his next-door neighbor's home.

“I said, ‘Lord, I hope didn’t nobody get hurt,’” Deschazor said. “But, hey, when they put up that, something happened and happened bad.”

Residents who live on the street said the sounds of gunfire filled the neighborhood on New Year’s Eve.

“You could hear... bang, bang, bang, bang -- and then it stopped and then again it would go off again," one neighbor said.

A family used to live in the house where the shooting happened, according to neighbors.

The parents moved out, but up to two of their adult children, both brothers, continued to live at the home with another roommate, according to neighbors.

“It’s a bad way to go and furthermore I feel sorry for the parents,” Deschazor said. “That’s rough…”

Suspect arrested

Police arrested 24-year-old Saveon Alando Tyler, of Richmond. He was charged with involuntary manslaughter.

"Detectives continue to review the facts leading up to this tragic situation," Pecka said. "Our thoughts are with the family during this difficult time."

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can submit a news tip here.