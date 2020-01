RICHMOND, Va. – A driver was rescued Wednesday morning after a van flipped after a crash in front of Main Street Station in Richmond.

Emergency crews responded to the two-vehicle crash at N. 15th and E. Main at around 10:10 a.m.

The crash ended with a van flipped on its side, trapping the driver. The driver was rescued by Richmond firefighters and transported to the hospital for injuries.

There is no word on their condition at this time.