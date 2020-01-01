Police investigating after shots fired into Varina home on New Year’s

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Police are investigating after reports of shots fired into a Varina home on New Year's Day.

Police were called to a home in the 6300 block of Dawnfield Lane just before 9 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

Officers, who were canvassing the neighborhood Wednesday night, said no one was injured.

"We did find, at a house about three houses down, what appears to be a bullet hole in the front door," reporter Melissa Hipolit said.

Additionally, the glass panel in that home's storm door was shattered, according to Hipolit.

No suspect information nor additional details were available at last check.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or submit a tip online at http://www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smart phones may also be used. All three Crime Stoppers methods of contact are anonymous.