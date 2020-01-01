Amazon buys 87 acres of land in southeastern Virginia

SUFFOLK, Va. (AP) — Online retail giant Amazon has bought 87 acres of land in southeastern Virginia. But the company isn’t revealing why.

The Virginian-Pilot reported Monday that the company bought the land earlier this month in Suffolk. The city is near the Port of Virginia and already home to many warehouses that store coffee from other countries.

Amazon spokeswoman Rachael Lighty confirmed the land purchase to the Pilot but would not provide details on its plans for the property.

The newspaper reported in July that Amazon could be planning to build a $200 million multistory fulfillment center.