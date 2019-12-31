Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. – Having a solid foundation is the first step to preparing for a marathon. Amanda Heineman and Katrina Miller of The Good Feet Store give their best tips for marathon preparation and the shoe support that is critical to your success. Whether you are a runner or not, The Good Feet Store can help you discover the four arches in your foot and the insoles that can support you best. To learn more about The Good Feet Store, visit 12276 West Broad Street Richmond or call 804-364-3338.

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY THE GOOD FEET STORE}