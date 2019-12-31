Technical difficulties didn’t stop the Science Museum from celebrating ‘Noon Year’s Eve’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Families at The Science Museum of Virginia's Noon Year's Eve event earlier spent the morning ringing in the new year with science experiments and interactive activities before the event's main attraction: a ball drop featuring more than 2,000 bouncy balls.

But while the ball drop was hindered by some technical difficulties, museum representatives say that they're just happy that more than 2,400 participants spent the morning engaging in educational and entertaining STEM activities.

"We conducted numerous tests leading up to the event and we didn't have any problems. We aren't sure what happened, and may never know," said communications manager Jennifer Guild. "While the bouncy balls falling is certainly an exciting part of the event--we do understand that--focusing on just that part diminishes the other parts."

Fortunately, the noontime celebration was still plenty festive with no shortage of confetti, music and cheering.

"And all the guests who wanted a bouncy ball did get their bouncy ball," Guild said.