Sip & Savor Bloody Mary’s Served Two Ways

RICHMOND, Va. – Chef Ellen Edenfield of The Richmond Raceway Complex shares not one, but TWO Bloody Mary recipes just in time for the new year!

Bloody Black Pepper Mary

Servings: 4

32 Oz Tomato Juice

4 Tbsp. Fresh Squeezed Lemon Juice

4 Tbsp. Fresh Squeezed Lime Juice

1 Tbsp. Worcestershire Sauce

¾ Oz Prepared Horseradish

4 Tbsp. Green Olive Juice

6 Oz Dixie Black Pepper Vodka

Tajin (Few Shakes In Mix And Some On The Rim)

Ice

Garnish: Cocktail Shrimp, Celery Stalks, Green Olives

Dip the rims of the glasses into lime juice that has been poured into a saucer, then dip into the tajin which was sprinkled in a separate saucer; add ice to the glasses and set to the side.

Into a pitcher add the lemon and lime juices, Worcestershire sauce, horseradish, green olive juice, and few shakes of tajin. Stir ingredients and then add the Dixie Black Pepper Vodka. Next pour in the tomato juice and stir. Once everything is well mixed, pour into glasses and garnish.

SOUTHERN SMOKED BLOODY MARY

Servings: 4

32 Oz Tomato Juice

4 Oz Smoked Tomatoes

2 Oz Fresh Squeezed Lemon Juice

3 Strips Crispy Bacon Chopped

1 Tbsp. Worcestershire Sauce

¾ Oz Prepared Horseradish

1 Ea Small Chipotle Pepper

1 Tbsp. Adobo Sauce (From Chipotle Juice)

6 Oz Dixie Southern Vodka

Bacon Salt (For The Rim)

Garnish: Bacon, Pickled Okra, Smoked Cheddar

Dip the rims of the glasses into lemon juice which had been poured into a saucer, and then into bacon salt which had been shaken into a separate saucer; add ice and set aside.

Into a blender, pour tomato juice, lemon juice, Worcestershire sauce, horseradish, chipotle pepper chopped, crispy bacon pieces, and adobo sauce. Blend until the mixture is smooth, then add the Dixie Southern Vodka and briefly blend again. Once everything is well blended, pour into glasses and garnish.

RICHMOND RACEWAY TOYOTA SPRING RACE WEEKEND IS SATURDAY, APRIL 18-TH AND SUNDAY, APRIL 19-TH AT THE RACEWAY... LOCATED AT 600 EAST LABURNUM.

For More Information visit www.richmondraceway.com