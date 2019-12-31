Sean Robertson surprises NICU nurses at Chippenham Hospital

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- As part of the CBS 6 Month of Giving, Sean Robertson thanked the NICU nurses at Chippenham Hospital for their work to help premature babies.

Nurses in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit work 24/7 to care for premature babies who need intensive care for weeks, or sometimes months after birth.

Sean's own son, Tucker, was in the NICU in September after he was born.

"We want to do something special for you guys for going above and beyond," Sean said.

