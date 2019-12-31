Redskins name Ron Rivera as Head Coach

Ashburn, VA – Less than 48 hours after their season ended in Dallas and more than 24 hours after a major front-office shakeup, the Washington Redskins have named Ron Rivera as their new Head Coach.

The NFL Network first reported and confirmed by CBS 6 Sports, the former Carolina Panther Head Coach will receive a five-year deal.

The Ron Rivera deal is done. He has reached an agreement to become the new coach of the Redskins, according to a source familiar with negotiations. @AroundTheNFL @nflnetwork — Michael Silver (@MikeSilver) December 31, 2019

Rivera was fired by the Panthers after eight plus seasons with a 76-63-1 career record. He won three NFC South Titles, led the team to four playoff appearances and a Super Bowl trip in 2015.

The Redskins since 2011, Rivera’s first season in Carolina, are 56-87-1 with two NFC East Division titles and no postseason victories.