Redskins name Ron Rivera as Head Coach

Posted 1:49 pm, December 31, 2019, by , Updated at 01:52PM, December 31, 2019

Ashburn, VA – Less than 48 hours after their season ended in Dallas and more than 24 hours after a major front-office shakeup, the Washington Redskins have named Ron Rivera as their new Head Coach.

The NFL Network first reported and confirmed by CBS 6 Sports, the former Carolina Panther Head Coach will receive a five-year deal.

Rivera was fired by the Panthers after eight plus seasons with a 76-63-1 career record.  He won three NFC South Titles, led the team to four playoff appearances and a Super Bowl trip in 2015.

The Redskins since 2011, Rivera’s first season in Carolina, are 56-87-1 with two NFC East Division titles and no postseason victories.

 

 

