Teen killed in Spotsylvania crash, charges pending against driver

SPOTYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. — Patrick P. J. Giannone, 19, of Fredericksburg, was killed in a Monday night crash in Spotsylvania County, according to Virginia State Police.

“A 2013 Volkswagen GTI was traveling west on Rt. 605, when the driver lost control, ran off of the right side of the roadway, and collided with a tree,” a Virginia State Police spokesperson said. “The driver of the Volkswagen, Ricardo I. Duron, 20, of Fredericksburg, Va., suffered minor injuries in the crash and was transported to Mary Washington Hospital. Duron was wearing a seat-belt.”

Giannone, who was also wearing a seat belt, died in the crash.

Charges against Duron are pending and the crash remains under investigation.

