No injuries reported after Henrico apartment fire

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — No injuries were reported after an apartment caught fire in Henrico on Wednesday evening.

Police responded to the 8700 block of Beacontree Lane around 5:40 p.m. for reports of an apartment fire.

When fire crews arrived, flames were shooting from an apartment and spreading to other units and the attic. Firefighters were able to promptly contain the fire.

At least four apartments will not be able to be reoccupied, according to Henrico Fire.

There is not yet a count on how many residents were displaced.

The Henrico Fire Marshal’s Office is currently investigating the cause of the fire.