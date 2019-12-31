New Year’s Eve Grooves with Triple B

RICHMOND, Va. – Triple B, also known as the Better Blues Band from Petersburg joined us today with their rendition of “Mr. Pitiful” and “Feeling Alright”. Triple B will be performing live at Wabi Sabi Friday, January 10 from 8 pm – 11 pm, at The Camel on February 14 from 5 pm – 8 pm, and again at Wabi Sabi on March 13 from 8 pm – 11 pm.
