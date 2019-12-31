Police announce New Year’s Eve DUI checkpoint plan

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- There will be more than 80 DUI checkpoints set up around Virginia in an effort to keep drunk drivers off the road this holiday season.

"We want everyone to enjoy their New Year’s celebrations, but it’s important that you do so without putting yourself or others in danger on our roadways," Virginia Governor Ralph Northam said. "I urge all Virginians to designate a sober driver, call a friend, or take advantage of public transportation and taxi and ride share services. We also thank our law enforcement professionals for their hard work this holiday season—this effort is about reducing impaired driving and saving lives."

The concentrated effort to prevent drunk drivers is known statewide as Checkpoint Strikeforce.

“Law enforcement professionals are on our roads every day of the year to protect citizens, and we need people to do their part during one of the busiest and most heavily-traveled times of the holiday season,” President and CEO of the Washington Regional Alcohol Program Kurt Erickson said. “Together, these increased patrols and advertising campaigns work to raise awareness, deter would-be drunk drivers from getting behind the wheel, and prevent unnecessary tragedy.”

In 2018, more than 270 people were killed in alcohol-related crashes in Virginia.