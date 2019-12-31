Police release details in Skate Park shooting scare

Posted 10:39 am, December 31, 2019, by and , Updated at 10:41AM, December 31, 2019

HOPEWELL, Va. — A teenager has admitted to firing a starter pistol near the Hopewell Community Center Skate Park Monday afternoon on East City Point Road, according to Hopewell Police.

A group of teenagers at the park heard gunshots at about 2:55 p.m. and called police.

“Officers are working with juvenile intake on charges,” a Hopewell Police spokesperson said.

Video posted to YouTube showed the frantic moments after the shooting scare.

“No individuals were injured or property damaged during the incident,” a police spokesperson added.

Witnesses can send news tips here.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.