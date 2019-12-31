Police release details in Skate Park shooting scare

HOPEWELL, Va. — A teenager has admitted to firing a starter pistol near the Hopewell Community Center Skate Park Monday afternoon on East City Point Road, according to Hopewell Police.

A group of teenagers at the park heard gunshots at about 2:55 p.m. and called police.

“Officers are working with juvenile intake on charges,” a Hopewell Police spokesperson said.

Video posted to YouTube showed the frantic moments after the shooting scare.

“No individuals were injured or property damaged during the incident,” a police spokesperson added.

