× Man hospitalized, northbound lanes of I-95 closed following Richmond crash

RICHMOND, Va. — A man was hospitalized and all Northbound lanes of Interstate-95 in Richmond were temporarily closed following a two-vehicle crash Wednesday evening.

Police say a man driving a Mercedes SUV was traveling northbound on I-95 and attempted to shift lanes near exit 78, striking a Ford F-150. The Mercedes then over corrected and overturned.

The driver of the Mercedes was not wearing his seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle.

He was transported to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries. The driver of the Ford did not sustain injuries.

The northbound lanes near mile marker 78 outside of the city are closed, as well as the southbound left shoulder and left lane.

Charges are pending and the crash remains under investigation.