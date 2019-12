× The Chesterfield man disappeared on Christmas

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Police are looking for a Chesterfield man last seen on Christmas.

Bradford Pace, 34, of Conte Drive, is 5 feet 10 inches tall and 220 pounds.

He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information should call Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.