An Adult Remix of Milk & Cookies

RICHMOND, Va. – Chef “CoCo” Ross shares a fun gingerbread twist with her gingerbread wand recipe.
Ingredients
- 1/4 c. granulated sugar
- 1/2 c. light (mild) molasses
- 1 tbsp. pumpkin pie spice
- 1/4 tsp. ground black pepper
- 2 tsp. baking soda
- 1/2 c. (1 stick) butter melted
- 1 large egg
- 3 1/2 c. all-purpose flour
- 1 large egg white, beaten
- Colored decorating sugar, edible glitter and sprinkles for decorating (all available at wilton.com)
Directions
- Preheat oven to 325 degrees F. In 4-quart saucepan, combine granulated sugar, molasses, pumpkin pie spice and black pepper, heat to boiling on medium, stirring occasionally. Remove from heat; stir in baking soda, then butter. With fork, stir in egg, then flour until combined.
- On floured surface knead dough until smooth; divide in half. Wrap 1 piece dough in plastic and set aside. With lightly floured rolling pin, roll remaining half of dough into 12-inch by 8-inch rectangle (should be about scant 1/4-inch thick). With pizza cutter, cut dough into 1/4-inch-wide, 8-inch-long strips. Transfer to large parchment-lined cookie sheet, spacing about 1 inch apart.
- Lightly brush strips with egg white. Sprinkle with desired decorations. Bake 12 to 15 minutes or until set. Cool on cookie sheet on wire rack. Meanwhile, repeat rolling, cutting and decorating with remaining dough. Makes about 7 dozen wands. Cookies can be stored in airtight containers at room temperature for up to 2 weeks.
- To Make Gingerbread Men: Follow recipe above, but in step 2, roll dough to scant 1/4-inch thickness. With floured 2-inch cookie cutters, cut shapes. Transfer to parchment-lined cookie sheet, 1 inch apart. Proceed with step 3, baking 15 to 17 minutes. Makes 3 dozen.