CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Two people were displaced Monday following a fire that spread to their Chesterfield home.

Firefighters responded to the 11500 block of Winterpock Rd for a possible house fire around 1:30 p.m.

Officials say that an exterior storage room fire spread to the attic causing minor damage.

Two adults were displaced and no injuries were reported.