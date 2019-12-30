RICHMOND, Va. – Hailing from Richmond, Virginia, Husband and wife musical duo, Morgan and Phil Walker are a high energy, soulful couple that performs unique covers and powerful originals. Using percussion, a keyboard, and their voices, they create the perfect musical environment for the best vibes possible. You can see the Fillmore Duo performLIVE at Oceans & Ale in Williamsburg for New Year’s Eve, Tuesday, December 31st, They will be at The Camel in Richmond on January 2nd at 9 pm, and at Uptown Alley in Chesterfield on January 3 at 6 pm. For more information, visit www.fillmoreduo.com.
The Soulful Sounds of Richmond’s Own “Fillmore Duo”
