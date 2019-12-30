Norris Bridge reopens following ‘police activity’

Posted 10:44 am, December 30, 2019, by , Updated at 11:14AM, December 30, 2019

MIDDLESEX COUNTY, Va. — The Norris Bridge (Route 3) has reopened Monday morning following a “police activity.”

The bridge had been completely shutdown, then traffic was being let through one direction at a time.

Witnesses indicated someone jumped off the bridge, but those reports have not yet been verified by police.

The Norris Bridge connects Middlesex County to Lancaster County over the Rappahannock River.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips here.

