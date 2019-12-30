Melissa Hipolit – who normally asks the questions – answers a big one of her own

RICHMOND, Va. — It was a Christmas to remember for CBS 6 investigative reporter Melissa Hipolit when a night out at Bella Arte Gallery in Midlothian turned into something much more. Bella Arte Gallery owner Rena Klump took the following pictures and provided the details.

“We tricked Melissa to coming to the gallery,” gallery owner Rena Klump posted on Facebook.



“I told her they were the first to arrive and to work her way up to viewing David Short’s paintings.”



“Melissa is now reading the gallery card on her favorite Painting by David Short.”



“And the Big Question above the painting she adores, “Summer Sonnet” by David Short.



“And was Melissa ever happily surprised!”



John repeats the question with a gorgeous ring.



And they seal it with a kiss!



The happy couple with the gifted painting from David.



Melissa’s parents surprise her and show up for the festivities. Toasting to the happy couple! We at Bella Arte Gallery feel honored to have been a part of this celebration for a beautiful couple! We wish Melissa and John a lifetime of joy, love and happiness as they begin to plan their lives together!

