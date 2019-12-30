× Chesterfield man wanted on felony charges for removing GPS monitor while on house arrest

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A Chesterfield man is wanted for removing his GPS monitor and leaving his home while on house arrest, according to Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office.

Jai Alquan King, 30, of the 8900 block of Germont Avenue was serving a 26-month sentence for Petit Larceny and being a Convicted Felon in Possession of Ammunition.

He is now wanted for felony escape.

Anyone with information regarding Inmate King should contact the Chesterfield Emergency Communications Center at 748-1251.