RICHMOND, Va. - December is the CBS 6 Month of Giving and it was our turn to make the day a little brighter for some new friends. Bill and Jess traded the studio for a busy kitchen and drive through and got to work! Thank you to our friends at Loyalty Automotive and Mr. Submarine for assisting us in our giving!
CBS 6 Gives at Mr. Submarine
-
There is such a thing as a free lunch during the CBS 6 Month of Giving
-
🚗 Reba surprises travelers at I-64 rest stop
-
Hats donated to brain cancer patients for CBS 6 Month of Giving
-
Families ice skate for free as part of the CBS 6 Month of Giving
-
Kristen Luehrs surprises parents, teachers and bus drivers for Month of Giving
-
-
🎁Mike Goldberg surprises rescue: ‘We value what you do for the cats’
-
Henrico firefighters honored for their hard work and service
-
🎁Mike Stone surprises GRTC riders with gift cards: ‘Thank you so much!’
-
🦃Brendan King surprises Thanksgiving feast volunteers and families
-
🎁Wayne Covil surprises Fort Lee soldier mom: ‘I’m extremely grateful’
-
-
Watch talking Tom cutout shower surprised shoppers with gifts
-
George Wythe High head coaches honored for their hard work
-
🎁Jake Burns gets ‘some goodies’ to surprise reverend: ‘I’m about to cry’