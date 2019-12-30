× Bruce Allen ‘no longer’ a Washington Redskin

WASHINGTON — Washington Redskins owner Dan Snyder announced Monday that Bruce Allen is no longer with the organization.

Allen, son of legendary Redskins coach George Allen, was named Executive Vice President and General Manager for the Washington Redskins in 2009.

“Like our passionate fan base, I recognize we have not lived up to the high standards set by great Redskins teams, coaches and players who have come before us,” Synder said in a statement announcing Allen’s departure.”As we reevaluate our team leadership, culture and process for winning football games, I am excited for the opportunities that lie ahead to renew our singular focus and purpose of bringing championship football back to Washington D.C.”

Multiple news organizations have reported the Redskins will name former Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera to fill the team’s head coaching void. The Redskins fired head coach Jay Gruden earlier in the season.

The Washington Redskins finished the 2019 season with a 3-13 record and will get the second pick in the 2020 NFL draft.