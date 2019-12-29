× Petersburg man charged with sex crimes against a minor

PETERSBURG, Va — On Saturday morning, Petersburg Police arrested 48-year-old Scott Michael Askins for sex crimes against a minor.

At 7:48pm on Saturday, police conducted an investigation in reference to a sex offense that occurred in the City of Petersburg. After investigating the incident that involves a child under the age of 16, warrants were obtained and Askins was arrested shortly after.

He has been charged with two counts of rape, two counts of carnal knowledge and one count of sodomy. Askins is being held without bond pending his appearance in court.

This is a developing story.