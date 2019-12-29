Ring in 2020 early at the Science Museum of Virginia

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Want to celebrate the new year but don't want to stay up till midnight?

"Noon Years Eve" at the Science Museum of Virginia is ringing in the new year early with a family-friendly event running from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, December 31.

Guests can get hands-on and create their own harmonica, countdown clock, party poppers, spin the Green Wheel of Prizes and visit the Challenge Lab for some Visual Arts Pottery Fun before the countdown.

Noon Year’s Eve concludes at 1 p.m. with the Ping Pong Ball Grand Finale, watch 2,020 bouncy balls, paper streamers and confetti bring the Rotunda to life for a special ball drop to celebrate the New Year.

Noon Year’s Eve is included in Museum admission, which is $15.50 for adults, $13.50 for youth and seniors and $10 for preschool-age children. Museum members and children two and under are admitted free. The Museum offers discounts for military, teachers and EBT cardholders. Tickets must be purchased in person at Guest Services on December 31.

Because of the popularity of this event, only 2,500 tickets will be sold. The Museum will open 30 minutes early at 9a.m. to begin selling tickets.

After the festivities conclude, guests may stay in the Museum to explore four floors of interactive experiences and exhibits, including the “Bionic Me” touring exhibition which will leave the Museum on Sunday, Jan. 5.