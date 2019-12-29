× One charged after flipping vehicle, landing in ditch at I-95 exit

RICHMOND, Va. — A man has been charged after a crash on Interstate-95 in Richmond on Sunday morning.

Virginia State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash involving an overturned four-door sedan around 8:30 a.m. at southbound I-95 at the 79-mile marker.

Police say that the man driving the sedan attempted to take exit 79 while speeding and lost control, striking the light pole and overturning in a ditch.

The driver was wearing his seat belt and was transported to the hospital for minor injuries.

He was charged with reckless driving and an equipment violation for tires.

The crash remains under investigation.