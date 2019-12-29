Man charged with reckless driving after striking ambulance head-on

RICHMOND, Va. — A man was charged with reckless driving and driving without a license after striking an ambulance head-on with his vehicle.

A Southside Virginia Emergency Crew ambulance was struck head-on by a driver on Saturday while sitting stationary on a medical call, according to a Facebook post by the group.

Deonte Smith, who was wanted for Contempt of Court, was charged with Driving without a license and Reckless Driving, according to police,

 

