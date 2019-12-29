× Allen & Allen team up with Lyft to offer free rides on New Years Eve

RICHMOND, Va. — For the eighth consecutive year, the law firm of Allen & Allen is making it easy to party responsibly on New Years Eve.

Through a partnership with Lyft, Allen & Allen’s “Sober Ride Home” initiative will cover the fare for up to $50 on a ride home within 20 miles of Richmond.

“We can make a difference in the safety of our communities by providing a sober ride home this holiday,” says Edward L. Allen, President of the Allen Law Firm. “We have been protecting the injured for more than a hundred years, including the victims of drunk driving. Please, don’t drink and drive.”

Here’s How:

If you are in the metro Richmond area, have been drinking New Year’s Eve and need a safe way home, Allen & Allen will pay up to $50 for your Lyft ride.

Download the Lyft app on your phone and follow Allen & Allen on Facebook at com/allen.and.allen.

On New Year’s Eve, visit our Facebook page at either 10 p.m., 11 p.m. or 12 a.m. to retrieve that hour’s code. The code may be downloaded by 150 people each hour.

Enter the code in the Lyft ‘Promos’ ta

Please note that Sober Rides only apply to those going home within 20 miles of Richmond.

Established in 1910, Allen, Allen, Allen & Allen is Virginia’s oldest and largest personal injury law firm. Identified by their compassionate approach to helping clients and for the record-setting verdicts they have achieved, Allen & Allen is also known for their service to the community through volunteer and sponsorship efforts, scholarship awards, and their popular Hometown Heroes and Sober Ride Home Programs. The firm has eight locations in Virginia.