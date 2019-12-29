Man charged with reckless driving after overturning vehicle

Posted 11:32 am, December 29, 2019, by , Updated at 12:21PM, December 29, 2019

RICHMOND, Va — A driver was charged with reckless driving after overturning his four door sedan on Sunday morning.

Virginia State Troopers responded to a single vehicle accident at 8:34am. The early investigation reveals that a man was excessively speeding when he tried to take exit 79 on southbound I-95, causing him to lose control of his vehicle. He struck a light poll and ultimately overturned in a ditch.

He was transported to the hospital with minor injuries and has been charged with reckless driving and an equipment violation for tires, a spokesperson for the Virginia State Police told CBS 6.

The crash remains under investigation.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.