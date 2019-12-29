× 16-year-old may not walk again after Chesterfield family’s car struck by wrong-way driver

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A family’s life was turned upside down in the blink of an eye on Friday afternoon, two days after Christmas.

The Harris family was traveling from their home in Chesterfield to Maryland on Friday when a wrong-way driver crossed the median and hit their SUV, flipping their car at least seven times, according to family member Brandynn Redding.

“None of us really know how to feel right now, it`s kind of up in the air right now,” Redding said.

Redding’s sister, her husband and their three children were all in the car at the time. The entire Harris family was transported to VCU medical center with serious injuries, but none like 16-year-old Kayleigh, who was thrown from the car.

“It was panic, it was how do we get there the quickest route. What to do, who to call,” Redding described. “She has one obliterated vertebra and several others that were severely fractured.”

Having gone through hours of surgery so far, Redding says there is a chance her niece may not walk again.

“There`s a very high probability that the spinal cord has been severed,” she said. “She’s giving us a little bit of her humor and a little bit of her feistiness which is always a good sign,” Redding said.

Redding and her husband have created a Go-Fund-Me for the family to help with expenses. But above all else, they are asking for support and prayers.

“Pray for Kayleigh. Pray to heal her body, that she’ll walk. Pray for her sister and her brother and her parents.”