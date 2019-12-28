× One killed, one in critical condition following Dinwiddie Crash

A man has died following a crash in Dinwiddie County on Saturday.

Around 3: 40 p.m., Virginia State Police responded to a crash on Depot Road (Route 644) and Asbury Road (Route 652) in Dinwiddie.

Police say that a 2020 Nissan Altima, driven by Andre Hudson, 38, of Petersburg, VA., was traveling northbound on Route 644 when he ran off road right striking several trees.

Hudson was not wearing his seat belt and was transported by helicopter for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

A front-seat passenger identified as, Franklin R. Davis, 62, of Petersburg, VA., was not wearing his seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle.

Davis succumbed to his injuries and died at the scene.

Charges are pending at this time.

The crash remains under investigation with the assistance of the Virginia State Police Crash Reconstruction Team.