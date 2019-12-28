Henrico man killed in Chesterfield motorcycle crash

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A Henrico man involved in a Friday night motorcycle crash has died. Police identified the crash victim as 52-year-old Harvey Mayes.

“Mayes was driving eastbound on Hull Street Road when he collided with a vehicle travelling in the same direction,” a Chesterfield Police spokesperson said. “Mayes has since succumbed to injuries resulting from the crash. No one else was injured.”

The crash was reported at about 10:30 p.m. along the 13800 block of Hull Street Road.

The investigation into the crash remained ongoing. Witnesses can send news tips here.

