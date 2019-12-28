× Dinwiddie man charged with reckless driving following I-95 crash

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A Dinwiddie man has been charged with reckless driving after a two-vehicle accident on Interstate 95 on Saturday afternoon.

Around 12:40 p.m., police responded to a two-vehicle crash on I-95 South near Willis Road in Chesterfield.

Police say that a 2001 Chevrolet pickup hauling a trailer with wood, driven by, Jim Cook, 61, of Dinwiddie, VA. was in the right lane when Cook lost control changing lanes to the left lane. The vehicle struck a Chevrolet sedan, forcing the sedan to turn around in the roadway.

All involved were wearing their seatbelt.

Cook was transported to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries. The driver of the sedan was not injured.

Cook was charged with reckless driving – failure to maintain control and several equipment violations.