Bruce Allen out as Redskins top executive

Posted 11:00 pm, December 28, 2019, by , Updated at 11:05PM, December 28, 2019

Ashburn, VA – After 10 years as Redskins team President and the de facto General Manager, it looks as if Sunday’s season finale against the Cowboys will be the last day in those position for Bruce Allen.

According to multiple reports and confirmed by a source to CBS 6 Sports, Allen will not be in charge of  football operations with the Redskins as early as Monday.

The Washington Post reported Allen will have a different role within the organization, most likely to oversee getting a new stadium for the team.

Since his hiring, the Redskins have gone 62-96-1 with only two playoff appearances, zero postseason wins and several head coaching changes, to include the firing of Jay Gruden during this season.

