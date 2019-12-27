× Weekend Events & happenings for New Year’s Eve

RICHMOND, Va.–

2019 Capital City Kwanzaa Festival

Saturday, December 28, 2019, 1:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Martin Luther King, Jr. Middle School, 1000 Mosby Street Richmond,

Kwanzaa is celebrated from December 26, 2019, through January 1, 2020, The festival features OSHUN, Dr. Runoko Rashidi, Tunji Band, Elegba Folklore Society Dancers and Drummers, Happiness Dance Studio, The African Market, Nia Sessions, and Watoto Kwanzaa. $6 Advance General Admission. $7, Door.$5 Students (12-18) & Seniors (65+), Advance. $6, Door.$5 Group Rates, 10 or more. Free for Children Under 12. For more information call 804-644-3900 or visit http://efsinc.org

Noon Year’s Eve a the Science Museum of Richmond, Tuesday, December 31 from 10 am to 1 pm

Ring in the Noon Year with the Museum! Guests can make wearable decorations and noisemakers in the Rotunda area to prepare for the noon-time celebration. Noon Year’s Eve concludes at 1 p.m. with the Ping Pong Ball Grand Finale, watch 2,020 bouncy balls, paper streamers and confetti bring the Rotunda to life for a special ball drop to celebrate the New Year.

Noon Year’s Eve is included in Museum admission, which is $15.50 for adults, $13.50 for youth and seniors and $10 for preschool-age children. Museum members and children two and under are admitted free. The Museum offers discounts for military, teachers and EBT cardholders. Tickets must be purchased in person at Guest Services on December 31; advance ticket purchases and online ticket purchases are not valid for this event. Because of the popularity of this event, only 2,500 tickets will be sold. The Museum will open 30 minutes early at 9a.m. to begin selling tickets. For more information visit https://www.smv.org/upcoming-events/noon-years-eve. After the festivities conclude, guests may stay in the Museum to explore four floors of interactive experiences and exhibits, including the “Bionic Me” touring exhibition which will leave the Museum on Sunday, Jan. 5. Learn more at www.smv.org or call 804.864.1400.

New Year’s Eve Family Frolic Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2 – 5 p.m.

Enjoy fun family activities all afternoon with the New Year’s Eve Family Frolic inside the Kelly Education Center. Live music with the Ululating Mummies, a parade and more. Activities include Photo opportunities with the Garden Keeper. Make your own New Year’s party hat; Write your wish for 2020 and add it to our “wishing chain”; Be a part of the annual Garden tradition: “Rolling in the New Year” by rolling down the hill to the Cochrane Rose Garden (weather permitting).

Visitors who attend the New Year’s Eve Family Frolic and who are already in the Garden can stay to attend Dominion Energy GardenFest of Lights from 5 -10 p.m. Food Drive on Dec. 31st, the Garden is partnering with Kroger Zero Hunger/Zero Waste initiative to collect non-perishable goods for our friends at Feed More. Cardboard boxes for donations will be inside the Robins Visitor Center. Regular Garden admission $13 adults; $11 seniors; $8 children age 3 – 12; free for children under age 3 and members, 1800 Lakeside Avenue in Richmond. For more details visit https://www.lewisginter.org/. Dominion Energy GardenFest of Lights at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden, Nightly through Jan. 6 from 5 – 10 p.m.

6th season of Illuminate Light Show & Santa’s Village

Now through Dec 31 5:30 — 10 p.m.

Meadow Event Park

13191 Dawn Blvd. in Doswell

Tickets: $25 for car admission (1-9 passengers)

Christmas light and music shows, with over two million LED lights, displayed over a 2.5-mile route, synchronized to rocking Christmas music played through your own car stereo. Illuminate Light Show & Santa’s Village is one of the nation’s largest drive-through Christmas light and music shows, with over two million LED lights, displayed over a 2.5-mile route, synchronized to rocking Christmas music played through your own car stereo. For more details visit http://www.illuminatelightshow.com/.

El Juguetazo (The Three Kings)

Help Families in Need by Donating for El Juguetazo January 11, 1-4

Make this holiday season brighter for children and families in need who are celebrating El Juguetazo, a traditional cultural event observed in many Latino and Asian communities around the world that commemorates the arrival of the Three Kings or Wise Men to visit the baby Jesus. El Juguetazo is Saturday, Jan. 11 from 1-4 p.m. at L.C. Bird High School, 10301 Courthouse Road. Chesterfield County’s Multicultural Services Division is accepting unwrapped toys and/or gift cards between now and Friday, Jan. 10. While toys are needed for all ages, the event is in urgent need of toys and/or gift cards for children ages 12 to 16. War-related toys will not be accepted. Citizens may participate by bringing new and unwrapped toys and/or gift cards to the El Juguetazo drop-off location on the first floor of 9800 Government Center Parkway. Read the full release for more information. For more information https://www.facebook.com/ChesterfieldVA/photos/a.10150653242959862/10157198675594862/?type=3&theater

The Latin Ballet of Virginia Presents 19th Annual LEGEND OF THE POINSETTIA performance celebrates the light, spirit, and joy of the holiday season sponsored by Dominion Energy

Friday, January 10 at 7:30pm

Saturday, January 11 at 3:00pm & 7:30pm

Sunday, January 12 at 3:00pm

The Latin Ballet of Virginia is pleased to announce 2020 performance dates for LEGEND OF THE POINSETTIA. Now in its 19th year, this vibrant show has captivated audiences of all ages and backgrounds. Created in 2001 by Ana Ines King, Latin Ballet’s Artistic Director, the show delights and informs audiences on the myriad of unique holiday traditions from Latin America and Spain. Public performances run from Friday, January 10, to Sunday, January 12, 2020, at The Cultural Arts Center at Glen Allen, 2880 Mountain Road Glen Allen, VA 23060. For details call (804) 356-3876 or visit https://www.latinballet.com/the-legend-of-the-poinsettia-event