RICHMOND, Va. — A Richmond man has been indicted for the September murder of Jamal W. Ellis.

Trequan D. James, 25, of Decatur Street, was indicted while incarcerated at Riverside Regional Jail, according to Richmond Police.

Ellis, 31, was shot and killed September 22 on Spaine Street.

Anyone with information about Ellis’ death was asked to call Major Crimes Detective Mansfield at 804-646-6996 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.