The Beacon Theatre, Hopewell & RVA Puppetfest
RICHMOND, VA.–
The Beacon Theatre in Hopewell, 401 North Main Street, Hopewell, VA.
For tickets or a complete list of concerts visit or call the Box Office: 804-446-3457 or
http://thebeacontheatreva.com/schedule-2/ or http://www.beaconvatickets.com
Concerts:
New Potato Caboose – An Evening With
Friday, December 27, 2019, Doors: 6:30pm
Performance: 7:45pm
Tickets: $20-$30 Advance/$25-$35 Door
Delbert McClinton
Saturday, December 28, 2019
Doors: 6:30pm, Performance: 7:30pm
Tickets: $32-$47 Advance/$37-$52 Door
Masters of Motown Christmas Show – An Afternoon With
Sunday, December 29, 2019
Doors: 3:30pm, Performance: 4:30pm
Tickets: $25-$30 Advance/$30-$35 Door
The Legendary Wailers – Featuring Junior Marvin – An Evening With
Monday, December 30, 2019
Doors: 6:30pm, Performance: 7:45pm
Tickets: $17-$25 Advance/$22/$30 Door
Sammy Kershaw
Friday, January 10, 2020
Doors: 6:30pm, Performance: 7:30pm
Tickets: $37-$50 Advance/$42-$55 Door
FIREFALL
Friday, January 17, 2020
Doors: 6:30pm, Performance: 7:30pm
Tickets: $27-$37 Advance/$32-$42 Door
POCO
Friday, January 24, 2020
Doors: 6:30pm, Performance: 7:30pm
Tickets: $30-$40 Advance/$35-$45 Door
Lonestar
Friday, February 7, 2020
Doors: 6:30pm, Performance: 7:30pm
Tickets: $35-$50 Advance/$40-$55 Door
Don Felder – Formerly of The Eagles – An Evening With
Saturday, February 8, 2020
Doors: 6:30pm,Showtime: 7:30pm
Tickets: $42-$65 Advance/$47-$70 Door
Dirty Dozen Brass Band + Nathan & The Zydeco Cha Chas
Mardi Gras Boogaloo 2020
Sunday, February 23, 2020
Doors: 6:30pm, Performance: 7:00pm
Tickets: $25-$37 Advance/$30-$42 Door
6th Annual RVA Puppetfest December 27, 2019, January 4, 2020
Puppets Off Broad Street is back for the 6th annual RVA Winter Puppetfest! Family fun with puppet shows by award-winning performers at Richmond Triangle Players’ Robert B. Moss Theatre. Shows include “The Velveteen Rabbit,” original works like “Cardboard Explosion,” and tongue-twisting ventriloquism with Tyrone Travis. All performances are held at Richmond Triangle Players’ Robert B. Moss Theatre, located at 1300 Altamont Avenue tickets are $10 each with no extra fees. Tickets are available in advance at https://www.puppetsoffbroadstreet.org/about-rva-winter-puppetfest.html or can also be purchased at the door or call 804-852-2810.