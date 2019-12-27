× The Beacon Theatre, Hopewell & RVA ​Puppetfest

RICHMOND, VA.–

The Beacon Theatre in Hopewell, 401 North Main Street, Hopewell, VA.

For tickets or a complete list of concerts visit or call the Box Office: 804-446-3457 or

http://thebeacontheatreva.com/schedule-2/ or http://www.beaconvatickets.com

Concerts:

New Potato Caboose – An Evening With

Friday, December 27, 2019, Doors: 6:30pm

Performance: 7:45pm

Tickets: $20-$30 Advance/$25-$35 Door

https://www.facebook.com/NewPotatoCaboose/

Delbert McClinton

Saturday, December 28, 2019

Doors: 6:30pm, Performance: 7:30pm

Tickets: $32-$47 Advance/$37-$52 Door

Masters of Motown Christmas Show – An Afternoon With

Sunday, December 29, 2019

Doors: 3:30pm, Performance: 4:30pm

Tickets: $25-$30 Advance/$30-$35 Door

The Legendary Wailers – Featuring Junior Marvin – An Evening With

Monday, December 30, 2019

Doors: 6:30pm, Performance: 7:45pm

Tickets: $17-$25 Advance/$22/$30 Door

Sammy Kershaw

Friday, January 10, 2020

Doors: 6:30pm, Performance: 7:30pm

Tickets: $37-$50 Advance/$42-$55 Door

FIREFALL

Friday, January 17, 2020

Doors: 6:30pm, Performance: 7:30pm

Tickets: $27-$37 Advance/$32-$42 Door

POCO

Friday, January 24, 2020

Doors: 6:30pm, Performance: 7:30pm

Tickets: $30-$40 Advance/$35-$45 Door

Lonestar

Friday, February 7, 2020

Doors: 6:30pm, Performance: 7:30pm

Tickets: $35-$50 Advance/$40-$55 Door

Don Felder – Formerly of The Eagles – An Evening With

Saturday, February 8, 2020

Doors: 6:30pm,Showtime: 7:30pm

Tickets: $42-$65 Advance/$47-$70 Door

Dirty Dozen Brass Band + Nathan & The Zydeco Cha Chas

Mardi Gras Boogaloo 2020

Sunday, February 23, 2020

Doors: 6:30pm, Performance: 7:00pm

Tickets: $25-$37 Advance/$30-$42 Door

6th Annual RVA ​ Puppetfest December 27, 2019, January 4, 2020

Puppets Off Broad Street is back for the 6th annual RVA Winter Puppetfest! Family fun with puppet shows by award-winning performers at Richmond Triangle Players’ Robert B. Moss Theatre. Shows include “The Velveteen Rabbit,” original works like “Cardboard Explosion,” and tongue-twisting ventriloquism with Tyrone Travis. All performances are held at Richmond Triangle Players’ Robert B. Moss Theatre, located at 1300 Altamont Avenue tickets are $10 each with no extra fees. Tickets are available in advance at https://www.puppetsoffbroadstreet.org/about-rva-winter-puppetfest.html or can also be purchased at the door or call 804-852-2810.