Richmond restaurant owner shares message following fatal Christmas shooting

RICHMOND, Va. — The owner of Wing Bar in Richmond said he remained shaken after a shooting inside his restaurant early Christmas morning.

Raysean Edwards said the violence needed to stop.

“This is a good area. I want this area to do better and keep striving. I want to see us young guys out here creating businesses, let our businesses last, and not get taken away from us from an act of crazy violence going on,” said Edwards. “I send my prayers out to everybody, all of the families and say that Wing Bar is here for any of y’all.”

The shooting, according to Crime Insider sources, stemmed from an earlier altercation inside the restaurant.

They said the shooter left the restaurant and returned with a gun.

Witnesses said the shooter was outside the restaurant when a security guard attempted to check him for weapons. He then pulled out a gun, shot the guard, and fired into the business.

Police said four people were shot, including the guard. One of the victims was identified as 37-year-old Kenneth Lawson, who died at the scene.

Wing Bar had its Virginia ABC license suspended Friday.

“Virginia ABC issued an Order of Summary Suspension to Wing Bar in Richmond for the mixed beverage and the wine and beer on premise licenses following an initial investigation of a shooting on December 25 in front of the establishment,” a spokesperson for Virginia ABC said. “Wing Bar’s license suspension will remain in effect pending the results of a formal investigation and any resulting proceedings for disciplinary review.”

Virginia ABC said it believed that there was a “continued threat to public safety” at the restaurant.

Police have not named any suspects in this case. They are reviewing security camera footage and re-interviewing witnesses.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, please contact Richmond Police.