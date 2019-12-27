× Woman thrown from SUV, children hurt in wrong-way crash on Powhite Parkway

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A woman was thrown from an SUV and three children suffered serious injuries when a wrong-way driver hit their vehicle on Powhite Parkway near Route 288 in Chesterfield, according to Virginia State Police. In addition to the woman and three children, a second adult in the SUV also suffered serious injuries.

“[A man driving an Toyota Yaris] was traveling southbound Route 76 [Powhite Parkway] in the left lane when he lost control, crossed the median, and struck an SUV traveling northbound Route 76 in the right lane,” a Virginia State Police spokesperson said. “The SUV then went off road left and overturned in the median.”

The Yaris driver, who was not seriously hurt, was charged with reckless driving.

The crash remains under investigation.