Henrico man dies in Christmas Eve fire

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A man pulled from a burning Henrico home Christmas Eve has died, according to Henrico Fire officials.

“Henrico Fire and Henrico Police will be working with the Medical Examiner to determine the cause of death,” Henrico Fire Marshal Henry Rosenbaum said.

The cause of the fire, which started in the kitchen, remains under investigation.

Fire crews were called to the 1900 block of North Washington Street around 9:15 p.m. Tuesday.

