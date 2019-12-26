Henrico man dies in Christmas Eve fire

Posted 10:28 am, December 26, 2019, by

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A man pulled from a burning Henrico home Christmas Eve has died, according to Henrico Fire officials.

“Henrico Fire and Henrico Police will be working with the Medical Examiner to determine the cause of death,” Henrico Fire Marshal Henry Rosenbaum said.

The cause of the fire, which started in the kitchen, remains under investigation.

Fire crews were called to the 1900 block of North Washington Street around 9:15 p.m. Tuesday.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and video here.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.