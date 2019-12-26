Neighbors heard explosions then saw a house on fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. -- Neighbors on Powhatan Lakes Road in Powhatan County awoke to explosions Thursday morning.

"Two huge explosion around 2:15 a.m. woke up most in neighborhood and shook the house," Sonny Hirsch said.

When Hirsch went outside to see what was going on, he saw a neighbor's house on fire.

The house was fully engulfed in flames by the time firefighters arrived.

Two hours later, members of the Huguenot Volunteer Fire Department remained on scene overhauling the home.

There was no initial indication that anyone was inside the home when it caught fire.

The investigation into the cause of the fire remains on-going.

This is a developing story.